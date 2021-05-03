Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $300,025.00.

KRTX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 74,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

