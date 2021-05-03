Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,007. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $21,879,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $20,815,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,216,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

