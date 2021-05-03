Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Matson stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.56. 305,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,405. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Matson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

