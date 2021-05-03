Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OSH stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 805,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,625. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $970,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $3,702,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,134,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

