Insider Selling: TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CEO Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TBI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,328. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

