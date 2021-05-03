Insider Selling: TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TrueBlue stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in TrueBlue by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

