Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,874. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $4,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

