Insight Financial Services Sells 38,257 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insight Financial Services lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,257 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Insight Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.47. 294,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,405. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

