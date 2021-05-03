Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.
NYSE:NSP traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 337,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78. Insperity has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.
In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.