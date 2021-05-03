Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.830-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,150. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.