Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.20

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

The stock has a market cap of $746.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

