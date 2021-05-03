inSure DeFi (SURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $200.83 Million

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $200.83 million and $2.45 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00072878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.02 or 0.11140515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.00886226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00100313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047041 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,793,492,694 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

