INT (INT) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, INT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00079864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.73 or 0.00893888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,995.81 or 0.10473479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00100704 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

