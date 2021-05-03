Integrated Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,154 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

