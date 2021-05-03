Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $259.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.14 and its 200-day moving average is $239.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.