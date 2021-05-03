Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $819,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.