Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.63.

Shares of ITP stock traded up C$0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting C$31.07. The company had a trading volume of 231,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$10.10 and a 52 week high of C$31.73.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

