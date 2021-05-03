inTEST (INTT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN: INTT):

4/28/2021 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company's high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. "

3/8/2021 – inTEST had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 million, a P/E ratio of 606.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

