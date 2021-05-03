Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stake Decreased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,675,223 shares during the period. Inuvo makes up approximately 2.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.19% of Inuvo worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INUV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434,212. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,555.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,369 shares of company stock worth $176,158 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

