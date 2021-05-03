Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,439 shares.The stock last traded at $13.43 and had previously closed at $13.30.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
