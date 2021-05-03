Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

