Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of CQQQ stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,197. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

