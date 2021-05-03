Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.