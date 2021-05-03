Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

VMO opened at $13.49 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.