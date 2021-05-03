Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 218,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $338.28. 409,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.64 and a 200 day moving average of $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

