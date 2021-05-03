Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VGM opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

