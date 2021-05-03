Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MHIVF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Invesque in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHIVF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,780. Invesque has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

