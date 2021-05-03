Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 3rd (BIVI, BNPQY, BPCGY, BPMUF, BRBR, BRDCY, BRKS, BSVN, BTLCY, BVN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 3rd:

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl “

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

