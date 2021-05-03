Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 3rd (BMW, DAI, DHER, FP, GSK, HLE, LEO, NEM, RNO, SAF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 3rd:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €173.00 ($203.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €144.00 ($169.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €136.00 ($160.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

