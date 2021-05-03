Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for JinkoSolar (JKS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) recently:
- 4/22/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – JinkoSolar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.
- 4/12/2021 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar's principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. "
- 3/8/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $36.89. 778,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
