Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for JinkoSolar (JKS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) recently:

4/22/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – JinkoSolar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

4/12/2021 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

3/8/2021 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $36.89. 778,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,055.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

