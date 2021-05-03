Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,145 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 320% compared to the average volume of 1,939 call options.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

NYSE BKR traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,170,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

