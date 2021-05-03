Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of 680% compared to the average volume of 650 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $84,588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,995,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

