Investors Buy Large Volume of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Call Options (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 11,310 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,767 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,228,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $27.59. 669,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,163. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

