Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,054 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,603% compared to the average daily volume of 238 call options.
Radian Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 409,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 212,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.