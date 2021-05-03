Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,054 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,603% compared to the average daily volume of 238 call options.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 409,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 212,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

