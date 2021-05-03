Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 62,381 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 880% compared to the average volume of 6,365 call options.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHT traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. 107,285,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,748,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

