InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.55.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of InVivo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.