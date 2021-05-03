Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

