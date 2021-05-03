Iovance Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,981 call options on the company. This is an increase of 720% compared to the average volume of 1,095 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

