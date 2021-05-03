IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $16.27 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. IQeon has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00005207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00072878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.02 or 0.11140515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.00886226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00100313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047041 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

