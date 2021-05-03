IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.25. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

