IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IQV. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.18.

IQV stock opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 63.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

