Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Down to $37.99

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.99, but opened at $37.01. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 11,100 shares changing hands.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

