iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,609 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

