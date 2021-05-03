iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $111.14 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.94.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

