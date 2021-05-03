iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Eq LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Eq LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 306,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,555. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

