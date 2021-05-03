iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.