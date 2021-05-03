iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URTH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,464,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 690,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 118,046 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,864,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000.

URTH stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $82.26 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.25.

