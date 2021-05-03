iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.50. 25,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.24 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

