iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.59% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $169,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.46. 3,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,556. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.40 and a fifty-two week high of $238.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day moving average of $213.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.