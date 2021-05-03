iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,707,049. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

